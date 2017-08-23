Arnold B. Wheeler, 80, of Marion

by

Arnold B. Wheeler, age 80, of Marion, died Sunday morning, August 20, 2017, at the Ohio State University Medical Center surrounded by his loving family following a several year battle with cancer.

On November 1, 1936, Arnold was born in Wheelersburg, Kentucky, one of twelve children of the late Lester “Tank” and Ethel (Cantrell) Wheeler.

Arnold met the love of his life, Shirley Howard. They were married on December 22, 1962, and shared fifty four wonderful years of marriage.

In 1967, Arnold and his family moved to Ohio, where he worked for over 18 years at Tecumseh Products Company until their closing in 1984. He then went to Marion Steel for ten years, retiring in 1994.

A man of faith, Arnold was a member of the White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church.

Sharing a special bond with his family, Arnold returned home to Kentucky on many of his weekends to be with his twelve and Shirley’s nine siblings, and their countless cousins, nieces and nephews. To his grandchildren and great grandchildren, he was endearingly referred to as their “PaPaw”.

Having a green thumb, Arnold enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden every year. He especially grew a lot of tomatoes every year.

An avid sports fan, Arnold loved cheering on his beloved Kentucky Wildcats and Cleveland Browns. He also was extremely competitive and enjoyed playing games like horseshoes and corn hole.

Everyone who knew Arnold couldn’t help but to love him. He had a fun loving, easy going personality that drew his many family and friends to him.

He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Shirley Wheeler; two children: Buford (Leanne) Wheeler, and L.A. Wheeler, all of Marion; seven grandchildren: Jessica (Robert) Keller, Zach (Stephanie) Wheeler, Kortney (Gedy) Bloomfield, Nealie Klein, Colton Wheeler, Sabrina, and Samantha Bullock; 10 great-grandchildren: Riley, Jordan, Victoria, Leanna, Landyn, Nora, John, Olivia, Brooklynn, and Christian; two brothers: Larry and Jim Wheeler; two sisters: LaVerne Crace and Judy Howard; countless nieces and nephews; and special friends Doug and Phyllis Ann Wheeler.

Including his parents, Arnold was preceded in death by seven brothers: Henry, Paul, Lowell, Robert “Morris”, Randall, Bill, and Lyndsey Wheeler.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, at the White Oaks Rd. Freewill Baptist Church, 1859 White Oaks Rd., Marion, with Pastor Danny Dickerson officiating. His family will again greet friends for an hour prior to his services at the church. Burial will follow in Caledonia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to White Oaks Rd. Freewill Baptist Church.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Arnold’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.