Avalon Eileen (Dye) Bechtle, 93, of Marion

Avalon Eileen (Dye) Bechtle, age 93, of Marion passed away early Thursday morning at Presidential Care Center.

She was born on April 21, 1924 in Morrow County to Lloyd and Adela (Martin) Dye. Her family made Marion their home in 1926 where she had lived ever since.

Avalon married Paul Bechtle on December 5, 1943 and he preceded her in death.

She graduated from Harding High School in 1942 and worked at National City Bank for several years.

Throughout her life, she volunteered many years at Marion General Hospital Gift Shop. She was a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter BP. Avalon’s greatest love was her family. Nothing brought her greater pleasure than being surrounded by loved ones, whether a family cookout or just relaxing at home. She gave of herself tirelessly raising her family, being a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived a long life dedicated to her family, friends and community.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons; Terry (Sue) Bechtle of Marion and Paul (Gail) Bechtle II of Powell, five grandchildren; Angela (Angel), Sarabeth, Kyle, Chad and Robin and her five great-grandchildren; Molly, Chord, Ellie, Cody and Adeline.

Friends may call Sunday from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home. A celebration of Avalon’s life will be held on Monday beginning at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rob Howard officiating. Burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church.