Bruce Lee Johnson, 49, of Caledonia

Bruce Lee Johnson, age 49, of Caledonia, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at 10:30 AM in his residence. He was born In Marion, Ohio on February 14, 1968 to the late Daniel and Mary (Mullins) Johnson.

Bruce was a 1987 graduate of River Valley High School and served in the U.S.Army Reserves. He was employed for over 16 years with Glen-Gery Brick as a maintenance man.

Bruce married Sheri Lynn Chatfield in Marion, Ohio on July 19, 2017 and she survives.

Also surviving are a son; Cody Allen Johnson of Caledonia, OH., a daughter; Venessa Johnson of Caledonia, OH., stepchildren; Josh Bachelder of Marion, OH. & Makaylah Chatfield of Caledonia, OH., four brothers; Marty Johnson of Marion, OH., George (Kathy) Johnson, Danny Johnson, & Brett Johnson all of Caledonia, OH., three sisters; Brenda Lehman of Ansted, W.VA., Melinda Johnson of Marion, OH., & Leatha Johnson of Richwood, OH., several nieces & nephews, and great nieces & nephews.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Friday, August 25, 2017, from 12 Noon until 1:00 PM. Chaplin Pam Lamb-Hart will conduct a graveside service in the Caledonia Cemetery on Friday at 1:30 PM.

Donations in Bruce’s name may be given to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

