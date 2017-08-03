Clyde Donald Shepherd, 58, of Marion

by

Clyde Donald Shepherd, age 58 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at his home.

Clyde was born on December 2, 1958, the son of the late Clyde Edward and Marie Dovie (Sexton) Shepherd. Don worked as a semi-truck driver and contracted with many companies over the years.

On July 24, 1980, Clyde considered himself the luckiest man alive when Regina Roseanne Gates said “I do” to him in marriage in Zahns Corner, Ohio. They have celebrated 37 years of marriage.

Clyde proudly enlisted in the United States Army and served his country faithfully. He remained a proud patriot his entire life.

Clyde was a devoted family man and a faithful friend. With his generous spirit he would do anything for those he loved. He had a passion and gift for restoring cars. He was currently working on a ’74 Dodge Dart and a ’78 Zephyr. In addition to that, he also enjoyed tending to his many flower beds. During the summer months he closely followed Dale Earnhardt, Jr.’s career and come football season he donned the black and gold and fiercely cheered for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his devoted wife Regina Shepherd; children: Angel Houseworth, Crystal (Chris) Beck and Jerry (Terra) Gates, who was more like a son than a nephew; grandchildren: Tyler Houseworth, Jacob Houseworth, Kilynn Walter, Harley Beck, Chelsea (Dusty) Blevins and Kory (Aubrey) Gates; great grandchildren: Tyler Houseworth, II and Skyler George; siblings: the late Dorothy (the late Sam) Phillips, the late Kerschel Ray Shepherd, James (Marty) Shepherd, Bill (Faye) Shepherd, Geneva (Howard) Zimmerman, Margie (Terry) Bradley, Kay (the late Dave) Sparks, Darlene (Bill) Sparks and Ronald (Kathy) Shepherd; siblings-in-law: the late Polly (the late Larry) Baughman, James (Jenny) Gates, the late Jerry (Brenda) Gates, the late Peggy (Bill) Cantrell, the late Vernor (Ruth) Gates, Randy (Sonja) Gates, Harold (Deb) Gates and Shelley Knapp; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday August 4, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Saturday at the funeral home at 10AM; Burial will be in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

If so desired, donations may be made to American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700 New York, New York 10006

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com