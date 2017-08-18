Darla D. Miers, 65, of Marion

by

Darla D. Miers, age 65, of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

On August 22, 1951, she was born to the late Ishamel Martin and her mother Lily (Hall) Martin, who still survives in Marion, and on September 2, 1977, she married her husband Michael F. Miers, who also still survives in Marion.

Darla loved music, movies, and dancing regularly. She loved life, and she loved her family and grandkids above all else, especially her mother Lily.

She is survived by her husband Michael F. Miers of Marion; her mother Lily Martin of Marion; her son Shane A. Miers of Marion; her brother Lanny A. Martin of Marion; her sister Dreama G. (Phil) Thompson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father Ishamel Martin and her son Sean P. Miers.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2017 from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Graveside services will take place on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 11 AM at Marion Cemetery with Reverend Nathan McBeth officiating. Entombment will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.