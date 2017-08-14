Debra Lynn Mercado, 57, of Marion

by

Debra Lynn Mercado, age 57 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday August 9, 2017 at the Marion General Hospital.

Debra entered into this world on October 5, 1959 to the late James Stevens and Shirley (Genteman) Miller in Chicago, IL.

She worked for Cummins Facility Services for 17 years. Debra will be missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents (foster parents) Jewell and Claude (Jenkins) Stanley; a brother: James R. Stevens and a sister: Gloria Stevens.

Debra will be missed by her daughter: Nina Mercado of Marion, OH and son: Eric Mercado of Marion, OH; nephews/sons: Justin (Daphne) Stanley of Marion, OH, Jonathan (Ashley) Stanley of Marion, OH and Joshua Stanley of Marion, OH; brothers: Claude Stanley of Portsmouth, OH and Robert (Carol) Stevens of Chicago, IL ; sisters: Dawn Hilmer of Chicago, IL, Judith (Jorge) Miranda of Chicago, IL, Joan (Hector) Soto of Michigan, Teresa (Peter) Reyes of Chicago, IL and Laura Stanley of Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren and was a grandmother to several other children; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and Family can come to honor Debra’s life on Tuesday August 15, 2017 starting at 11am to 12 pm at the Christ Missionary Church. Funeral service will follow starting at 12pm at the church with Pastor Correy Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at the Grand Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christ Missionary Baptist Church. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.