Dorothy Mae Friend, 84, of LaRue

Dorothy Mae Friend, age 84, of LaRue, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Marion General Hospital. On May 20, 1933, she was born to the late Walter and Bernice (Reyme) Miller in Waterloo, Ohio, and on April 24, 1950, she married her husband Everett Friend, Sr., who still survives.

Dorothy was a member of the White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church, and she retired from United Technology after 15 years of work.

She is survived by her husband Everett, Sr.; her son Everett (Kelli) Friend, Jr., of LaRue; her daughters Eva Mae (Robert) James of LaRue and Sarah Ann (Geoff) Oats of New Bloomington; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Bernice, her grandson Christopher McGinniss, 5 brothers, and 4 sisters.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 from 11 AM to 1 PM at the White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church, 1859 White Oaks Rd, Marion, Ohio. Services will take place at 1 PM at the church with Rev. Grover Caudill officiating. Burial will follow at LaRue Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.