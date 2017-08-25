Douglas A. “Doug” Martin, 56, of Marion

by

A man with gasoline in his veins, Douglas A. “Doug” Martin, finished his last ride on this journey, “knocking on heaven’s door”, on Wednesday morning, August 23, 2017. He died thirty seven days after being diagnosed with cancer. He was 56 years old.

On July 1, 1961, Doug was born in Marion, Ohio, the second of four children of Shirley (Troiano) Martin Casperson and the late Arthur E. Martin. He attended Ridgedale and River Valley schools.

Doug found his calling early in life, meeting Ted and Mike Tennar who let him start working on their trikes at Tennar Trikes when he was only twelve years old. He has been a “Motorhead” ever since.

One day in 1984, Doug was showing off his trike while “shooting the loop” in Marion, when he gave a young lady, Jannetta Graham from Mount Gilead, a ride. Doug quickly knew he would be in for the ride of his life with Jannetta. A few months later, Doug and Jannetta were married on January 5, 1985, at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion. They been by each other’s side, dancing to their favorite song, every day for the past thirty two wonderful years.

Since 1990, Doug has worked at Bohl Equipment as a fork lift mechanic.

To say Doug was “born to ride” would be an understatement! When it comes to things with an engine, there isn’t much Doug hasn’t done. After growing up on trikes, he started drag racing, racing every weekend of every summer for years. He loved going to the World Nationals and Night Under Fire, and was proud to be in the running to get on “Pinks All Out” racing program. Doug loved showing cars, restoring countless Chevy’s and Volkswagen’s, especially his pride and joy, his 1967 Chevy Nova II. He logged thousands of miles on his many Harley Davidson motorcycles, with his favorite trip being down in the Smoky Mountains, riding the Tail of the Dragon at Deals Gap with 318 curves in 11 miles down in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. It’s hard to imagine how many hours this “Gear head” spent tinkering in garages. Doug also was a member of the Brothers of the 3rd Wheel Trike Club.

Sharing a love for traveling with Jannetta, they “saw the world” together. On top of all of their rides, they also enjoyed countless amazing trips to places like Hawaii, St. Thomas, and Turks and Caicos.

Whenever Doug was around, he kept you on your toes. You never knew what to expect from him.

The protector of the family, Doug always looked out for everyone in his large bunch, who all meant so much to him. Despite being stubborn as a bull, he was a good man who would do anything for you! Doug especially loved his grandbabies, who were the apples of PopPops’s eye.

His memory will be cherished by his beloved wife, Jannetta Martin; two children: Jessica (Jeremy) Rowe and Douglas (Stefany) Martin Jr.; three grandchildren: Cayden and Ellie Rowe, and Brysen Martin; mother, Shirley Martin Casperson; three sisters: Annette (Roger) Dailey, Cindy (Rocky Hunt) Greek, and Brenda Martin; mother-in-law, Mary Graham; two brothers-in-law: Paul K. (Vivian) Graham, and Doug (June) Graham; a sister-in-law, Donna Marie (Rick) Manning; numerous nieces and nephews; countless dear friends; and his special lifelong friends, Ted (Tina) Tennar.

Including his father, Doug was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Paul E. Graham; and sister-in-law, Libby Seitz.

His family will greet friends from 2 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, at the Steve Young Memorial Lodge FOP #24, 5327 Harding Hwy E (St Rt 309 E), Caledonia, with Pastor Dale Baker officiating. A tribute ride will follow to Rivercliff Cemetery in Mount Gilead.

On behalf of his family, they want everyone to come as you are, or better yet, wear your Harley Davidson garb, ride your motorcycles, bring your hot rods, with only one exception…don’t wear anything Ford related. This is what Doug would have wanted.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Douglas A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Fahey Bank, 127 N. Main St., Marion, OH 43302, where a scholarship fund has been set up for his grandchildren.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Doug’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.