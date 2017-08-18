by

Duane M. Carner 80 of LaRue, died Tuesday morning August 15, 2017 at the Kindred Nursing and Rehab Community in Marion.

He was born July 13, 1937 in Marion to the late Howard E and Susie (Johnson) Carner, he was also predeceased by his wife Wilma (Lamb) Carner, they were married August 11, 1958 and she died June 12, 2012, also preceding in death were two daughters: Susie Gene Carner and Linda Ann Carner.

Duane was a retired school bus driver of the Elgin Schools. He was 1955 graduate of the LaRue High School.

Funeral services will be held Saturday August 19, 2017 at 11:00 am the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Tim Pasma will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery; friends may call from 5-7 pm on Friday at the funeral home in LaRue

Memorial gifts may be made to the Salvation Army, 317 W. Church Street, Marion, OH 43302

