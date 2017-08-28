Eugene J. Crochet Sr, 78, of Marion

by

Eugene J. Crochet Sr, age 78, of Marion, Ohio passed away at home Thursday, August 24, 2017 surrounded by his family.

Eugene was born June 8, 1939 in Loreauville, Louisiana to Fernand and Edna (Lecamus) Crochet.

He graduated from Loreauville High School in 1956. Eugene attended the University of Southwest Louisiana where he received a degree in Business Administration.

At age 17 he joined the United States Army. He attended basic training at Camp Chaffe, Arkansas. Eugene was a sharpshooter, expert rifleman and received a good conduct medal. He served active duty for 13 years and continued his service to his country an additional 30 years in the Army Reserve. He served a total of 43 years before retiring.

On April 30, 1965 he married the love of his life, Freda Isaacs.

He was an avid bowler, collector of old western movies and music. He enjoyed watching golf, OSU, Dallas and LSU football games. He would spend hours documenting scores on index cards. He spent most of his time with family and friends, especially his grandkids, Carl “Tre”(Megan) Delawder, Brittney Crochet, Zachary(Chelsea) Green, Eli Hensley and Hailey Crochet. Great grandkids are Alana Green, Madalyn Green and LaNeah Huffman.

Eugene is survived by his three children, Eugene J. (Lisa) Crochet Jr, Deirdre Green and Kathy Delawder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernand and Edna, his wife, Freda, his brother, Lynn (Mary) and his brother, Quincy B. He is survived by his brother, Errol (Cynthia) Crochet.

Eugene had a big heart and loved his cats and dogs. He donated regularly to organizations that provided care and homes to animals in need. He also made regular donations to the American Heart Association, St. Jude’s and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

He will be sadly missed by friends and family who loved him very much and will remember him as a hardworking man of integrity, kindness and a pillar of stability. We mourn his passing and cherish our memories of him. There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle. By Albert Einstein

Visitation for Eugene will be held Monday, August 28, 2017 from 6 – 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 1 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Father Thomas Buffer officiating. Eugene will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery with the love of his life, Freda. With Military Honors conducted by Marion County United Veterans Council.