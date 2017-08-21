Grace L. Beaver, 90, formerly of Galena

by

Grace L. Beaver, age 90, formerly of Galena, died Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born on November 22, 1926 in Kilbourne to the late Carl and Dorothy (Fegley) Vining. Grace was a graduate of Brown High School.

On a blind date, she met her husband and loving companion: Richard “Dick” Beaver. Together and through their 61 years of marriage they raised a family and shared a wonderful and fun filled life. They golfed together and traveled extensively, sadly Dick passed away on July 29, 2009.

A resident of Galena for over 50 years, she was a longtime member of the Galena United Methodist Church, where she played the organ for 30 years. She was also a 60 year member of the Galena Sunbury Euchre Club and the G & T Club. Grace was an avid cross stitcher and crafted stick pin Christmas ornaments.

She was devoted to her husband, children, and especially her grandchildren, never missing a game or event in their support. She also enjoyed a passion for the village of Galena and her front porch swing used to observe her community. Grace will be remembered for her love of family and caring ways.

Grace is survived by son: Jim (Marty) Beaver of Marion, daughter: Joyce Beaver of Westerville, Grandchildren: Molly Levings, Brandon (Jena) Beaver, Emily Beaver (fiancé Toby Boeckman), Richard Beck, Great-grandchildren: Logan Levings, Ashlyn and Garrison Beaver, sister-in-laws Shirley Vining of Delaware and Genevieve Beaver of Sunbury, nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of neighbors.

She was also preceded in death by her brother Merlin Vining in 2002.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. SR 61 at SR 3, Sunbury where services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., interment will follow in Galena Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Galena United Methodist Church, 2777 Sunbury Road, Galena, Ohio 43021.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com