Helen D. Anthony, 94, of Claridon

Helen D. Anthony, age 94, of Claridon, died Monday morning, August 14, 2017, at home on the farm with her son by her side.

On June 15, 1923, Helen was born in Marion, Ohio, the fourth of five children of the late Mabel (Harris) and David H. Peterson Sr. She graduated from Marion Harding High School.

Shortly after graduating, Helen was set up by mutual friends with a young farmer, Paul Anthony, who at the time was working at JCPenny’s. From that moment forward they were inseparable, getting married on May 29, 1942. They shared 70 wonderful years of marriage together, and lovingly raised two children: Eric and Sondra. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2012.

Always hard at work, Helen did everything she could to support her family. Not only was she a loving homemaker for Paul and her children, but she also was Paul’s farm hand too. On the farm, she “did whatever needed to be done,” helping with everything from feeding the livestock to running the tractor. Essentially, “whatever Paul did, she did too.” They were both extremely proud to have their son and granddaughter carry on their family farm.

In addition to helping on the family farm, Helen worked at the United States Postal Service office in Caledonia. She started as a clerk, and worked her way up to being the postmaster there for many years. She worked there for over 30 years, retiring in 1977.

Very faithful, Helen was a 60 plus year member of the Marion Salem United Methodist Church, where she also taught Sunday School.

Having a green thumb, Helen loved tending to her huge vegetable and flower garden every year. She also was a great cook, making something good out of whatever was in season from her garden.

Snowbirds, Helen and Paul enjoyed spending their winters in Okeechobee, Florida, since 1964, where they attended the First United Methodist Church.

One of Helen and Paul’s favorite pastimes was fishing, which they would turn into hard work too. They would catch and clean 100 fish in the morning, and go out and catch another 100 fish in the afternoon. Their classic line was “just one more cast”, which their family heard thousands of times.

Over the years, nothing excited Helen like a good game of euchre. She loved playing nearly every day with her family and friends, like their great neighbors, Donna Ruth and Wilbur Ault. Even at 94, Helen could keep track of every card played, and anyone who played with her knew she could be a bit of a sore loser or an obnoxious winner.

Helen’s doctor recently put it best when he said to her, “Helen, you are one tough old bird.” Helen got a huge kick out of that and was proud to be described that way. Truly though, she was so much more than that. She was everything for her family and friends. She was strong and firm when it was needed, or loving and kind if the occasion called for it. She had a knack of always knowing what you needed and was always there for you.

She will be dearly missed by her two children: Sondra (Tom) Nicodemus of Plainfield, Indiana, and Eric (Pat) Anthony of Edison; four grandchildren: Paul (Kay) Nicodemus, Sheri (Rich) Benzinger, Christopher (Janet) Anthony, and April Anthony; six great-grandchildren: Lyston, Kolby, Brittany, Brandon, Mary Elizabeth, and Samantha; and two great-great-grandchildren: Hunter and Mallori; and several nieces and nephews.

Including her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Mary Jo Anthony Van Meter; and all four siblings and their spouses: David (Marian) Peterson Jr., John (AnnaBelle) Peterson, Gerald “Red” (Mary Helen) Peterson, and Betty (Max) Mitchell.

Her family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, August 18, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. A celebration of her life well lived will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at Marion Salem United Methodist Church, 1640 Salem Rd., Caledonia, OH, with Rev. James Van Meter and Rev. Beth Ann Mansperger officiating. Her family will again greet friends for an hour prior to her services at the church. Burial will follow in Claridon Cemetery.

On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to everyone at Hospice of Morrow County for their tender care of Helen, and to her granddaughter-in-law, Janet Anthony, for being by her side for the last three years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Helen’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.