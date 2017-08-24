by

Jacob R. “Jake” Allison, 79 of Claibourne, died early Wednesday morning, August 23, 2017 at Prestige Gardens in Marysville.

He was born August 27, 1937 in New Cumberland, West Virginia to the late Harry L. Sr. and Goldie (Tillis) Allison. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Harry L. Allison, Jr.; and three sisters, Mary Galloway, Clarice Diaz and Sally Pasco.

On May 6, 1959, he married the former Ruth Witt in the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Marysville, and she survives in Claibourne.

He was a very active and faithful member of Claibourne Advent Christian Church. Jake worked for 34 years for O. M. Scotts & Sons in Marysville before retiring in 1992. He had also worked at REAP food pantry in Richwood.

He was known to spoil all the kids in Claibourne with candy. He enjoyed working on bicycles and just sitting on the porch visiting, especially with his good friend, Cuzzy Mayberry. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by two sons, Dean Allison, Richwood; Steve (Regina) Allison, Richwood; two sisters, Norma (Albert) Still, New Cumberland, West Virginia; Waunna Galloway, Marysville; two grandchildren, Amber (Dustin) Boes; Tyler (Samantha) Allison; three great-grandchildren, Adrienne Snyder, Kirra Boes, Wyatt Andrew Jacob Allison; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Danny Grose and Scott Stillings officiating. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to REAP, 235 Grove Street, Richwood, OH 43344.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com