Jacob Robert Cannon, 20, of Big Island

Jacob Robert Cannon age 20 of Big Island, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 10, 2017. A big young man with an even bigger heart, he will be remembered for his never ending smile and his hugs.

He was born November 22, 1996 in Kirkland, Washington.

Jacob graduated from Ridgedale High School in 2015 where he excelled at football, basketball and baseball. He never knew a stranger; he was always there for his friends and family, just to hang out, fix something or just to talk to with. He will be greatly missed by his family and all his friends.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Julie and Dwaine Cowan of Big Island, grandparents, Carol and Steve Malo of US Virgin Islands, Don and Kathy Berkshire of Marion, Jacqueline Cowan of Massillon, great grandmother, Millie Berkshire of Marion, four brothers, Zachary Cannon of Marion, Jeffrey Cannon of Arizona, Kevin Cannon of Alaska, Kristopher Cannon of Washington, two sisters, Stephanie Malo of Marion, Krystal Loftis of Texas, his special nephew, Gabriel Malo of Big Island, “next neighbors” – Hayden Jaggers, Branden Jaggers, Gordon Jaggers, special mom, Jaimie Jaggers and his special love, Sarah Kennedy and numerous aunt, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 16, 2017 from 1 – 4 PM at the Ridgedale High School Gymnasium, 3165 Hillman-Ford Rd. Morral, Ohio. The funeral service will be at 4 PM following the visitation with Pastor Paul Scannell officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Go Fund Me Account, In Memory of Jacob Cannon. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be helping the family through this difficult time.