James Everett Browning, 76, of Waldo

James Everett Browning, age 76 of Waldo, passed away on Thursday August 24, 2017 at his residence surrounded by family.

Jim was born on June 16, 1941 to the late James O. and Mary (Bryant) Browning in Berkshire, OH. On July 22, 1961, he married his love Charlene Hake in Green Hills, Ohio.

He loved playing golf and working on old cars, especially his ’56 Chevy Wagon, but more than that he loved the people he met. “Big Jim” Browning never met a stranger and will be fondly remembered by everyone he knew for his easy going nature and his way of making anyone feel valued and included. Jim lived a rich and full life and never hesitated to share his knowledge and experience with those around him. A loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and steadfast friend, Jim will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Mary and James O. Browning; a sister: Deb Biser and a brother: Billy Browning.

James will be missed by his wife of 56 years: Charlene (Hake) Browning of Waldo, OH; his son: Jeff (Annette) Browning of Marion, OH; a daughter: Chris (Brad) Sommerkamp of Pataskala, OH; two brothers: Fred (Dana) Browning of Arizona and Mike ( Michelle) Browning of McKinney, TX; two sisters: Donna Harney of Columbus, OH and Carol Stickel of Gahanna, OH; a brother-in-law: Jim Biser; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and Friends can come to honor James’s life on Sunday August 27, 2017 starting at 4pm to 8pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Monday August 28, 2017 starting at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Ed Sutherland officiating. Burial will follow service at the St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.