James “Jim” Bernard Rohler, 69, of Marion

James “Jim” Bernard Rohler, a man of service and smiles, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017. He was 69 years of age.

Jim was born in Celina, Ohio on January 16, 1948 to the late Roman Thomas and Betty June (Hays) Rohler and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1966. After graduation, Jim furthered his education at the University of Dayton earning a Bachelor’s in Business Administration in 1970 and in 1982 received a Master’s in Business Administration from Ashland University.

On May 2, 1970 Jim married Patricia Ann Monroe. Shortly after their marriage, Jim moved their family to Marion, Ohio, when he was transferred by GTE/Verizon. Jim retired in 2000 after 32 years of dedication as an engineer.

Shortly after his marriage, Jim proudly entered The US Army from August 20, 1970 until his honorable discharge on February 22, 1972. Jim specialized in communications.

Jim was a man of great faith. He attended St. Mary Church in Marion, Ohio since 1974, where he was active in many organizations including St. Vincent de Paul. Jim had a heart for service and volunteered countless hours at Ridgedale School Boosters and The Ridgedale Lion’s Club. Jim could also be found helping with Mobile Meals.

Jim enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and camping. He was a member of The VFW 3313, Moose Lodge 1473 and the Knights of Columbus 671.

Above all Jim was a family man and will be missed deeply by wife, Patricia; son, Brad Rohler of Marion; daughters, Gayle (Steve) Beyke of St. Marys, Ohio, and Beth (Patrick) Riordan of Fayetteville, NC; grandchildren, Sara and Spencer Beyke and Griffin and Sullivan Riordan sisters, Joan (Larry) Stelzer of Celina, Ohio and Pat (Jay) Topping of Flint, MI; numerous extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by infant daughter, Jennifer.

Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s honor to The Ridgedale Lion’s Club or The Ridgedale School Boosters.

Visitation will be held at The Knights of Columbus 671, 1232 E. Center St, Marion, from 4 until 7 pm Friday, August 18, 2017 with Parish Prayers at 6:45 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am by Father Thomas Buffer on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at St. Mary Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion. Private family burial will follow at a later date.

Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel is honored to serve Jim’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.