Janet Ann (Zuspan) Smith, 86, formerly of Richwood

Janet Ann (Zuspan) Smith 86 of North Richland, Texas, formerly of Richwood, died Friday August 4, 2017 at the Vitas Hospice Unit in Carrollton, Texas.

She was born April 23, 1931 in Columbus to the late Irl Goff and Kathryn (Speyer) Zuspan, she was also predeceased by her husband Tucker P. Smith, they were married March 18, 1951 in Richwood and he died March 30, 2005, also preceding her in death was her brothers: Frederick P. Zuspan and G. William Zuspan

Janet was a 1949 graduate of the Richwood High School, she then attended college at Miami University and The Ohio State University, following college she worked at OSU as a bio-chemist.

She married Tucker in 1951 and settled back in Richwood, there they raised 4 kids. She worked as a bookkeeper at Charles Auto Parts, taught Sunday school at First UMC, active in United Methodist Women, Carpe Diem, sang in the choir, active in Mt. Carmel Eastern Star. She was a state officer in Ohio Eastern Star (Grand Esther). They moved to Texas in 1983 when Tucker was transferred for his job, there she became an Avon Lady and won numerous sales awards.

Her hobbies included fishing, camping, bridge, gardening, cooking, jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. She loved traveling and spent several summers traveling with her high school friends Barb Matteson, Barb Curl and Patty Sanders. She belonged to several bridge clubs in Texas.

She is a direct descendent of George Washington – his niece four times removed.

Surviving are her children: Gregory P. Smith (Marjorie Williams) Winston-Salem, NC, Julianne D’Ascendis (Frank) Neshanic Station, NJ, Frederick W. Smith Richwood, David T. Smith (James Fitzgerald) Folcroft, PA.

Grandchildren – Nathan Smith, Emilyrose Smith Blyther, Rachel D’Ascendis, Tucker D. Smith, Paul Smith

Great Grandchildren – Alexander Blyther, Rhys Smith

Sister-in-law – Marilyn Zuspan of San Diego, Ca

Seventeen nieces and nephews

Memorial services will be held Saturday September 2, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Richwood First United Methodist Church, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery, friends may call two hours prior to the service at the church beginning at 9:00 am

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family

Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood First United Methodist Church at 18 South Fulton Street Richwood, OH 43344 and or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Central Ohio Chapter 2225 Citygate Drive Suite E Columbus, OH 43219

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com