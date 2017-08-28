Janet L. (Cochran) Tremain, 68, of Caledonia area

by

Janet L. (Cochran) Tremain, age 68, of Edison, Caledonia area, passed away the morning of Friday August 25, 2017 surrounded with family during her battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin

She was born March 22, 1949 in Marion to the late Wayne J. and Edna M. Cochran. She married Jeffory L. Tremain on December 1, 1967, who survives.

She is survived by her daughters Lynne M. (David) Boswell of Marion and Jill N.(Timothy) Hayes of Lebanon, IN; eight grandchildren, Tyler Boswell, Noah Boswell, Allissa Boswell, Hunter Augenstein, Reagan Davis, Luke Davis, Savannah Hayes and Madison Hayes; numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by her brother Paul W. Cochran of Edison and was preceded in death by her sisters Sandy S. MacKenzie of Marion and Evelyn M. Young of Marion.

Memorial donations may be made in Janet’s honor to Ohio Health Hospice.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel from 4 until 7 pm. A 7 pm funeral service will be held, at the funeral home, with Chaplain Keith Irey officiating. Burial will follow in Caledonia Cemetery at a later date.

