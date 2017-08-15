by

John E. King 58 of Richwood, died early Wednesday morning August 9, 2017 at The Ohio State University Medical Center.

He was born July 20, 1959 in Urbana to the late Nelson Lee and Dorothy L (Foust) King.

John was a plumber and jack of all trades, working for Hayner Plumbing and Heating of Marysville. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and cooking. He was also very good at taking care of things, like his fish in his garden pond, his big red truck, his horses and most especially his loving family.

Surviving is his loving wife Rhonda M. (Fitch) King whom he married May 16, 1987 in Broadway, children: Sarinnia (Jeremy) Jamison, Chad (Mindy) Fitch, and John King II, all of Richwood

Grandchildren: Bryce Fitch, Blake Fitch, Brei Lowe, Brittany Fitch and Gage Fetty

Brothers: Nelson Lee King, William King, Marion and Gene (Marsena) King, Marion

A cookout/potluck dinner celebrating John’s life will be held Saturday September 2, 2017 at 3:00 pm at 30278 Alder Rd Richwood, Oho 43344, everyone is invited.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood is assisting the family

Memorial Gifts may be made to the Humane Society of Union County at 16540 County Home Rd. Marysville, Ohio 43040

Remembrances and Condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com