Johnny L. Furer, 92 of Richwood, died peacefully Monday evening, August 28, 2017 at the Primrose Community in Marion.

He was born January 26, 1925 in Mt. Victory to the late Henry and Inez (Rizor) Furer. He was also predeceased by one sister, Betty Jones and two brothers, Harley and Charles Furer.

A 1943 graduate of the Mt. Victory High School, Johnny was veteran of the United States Navy serving during WW II. He was a big sports fan, rooting for OSU football and basketball as well as the Cleveland Indians and Browns. He was a lifelong farmer and dedicated member of the Cornerstone Alliance Church in Marion. Johnny’s life will be remembered for his dedication to farming, his family and his church. He lived his life by the phrase, “Leave things better than you found them.”

Surviving is his wife, Wanda Jean (Warner) Furer, whom he married May 25, 1950 at the Union Baptist Church; five sons, Steven L. (Angela) Furer, Marion; David M. Furer, Marion; James L. Furer, Marion; Timothy D. Furer, Marion; and Matthew H. (Jennifer) Furer, Marysville; a brother, Lloyd (Jackie) Furer, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Adam, Brett (Cori), Kristen, Shelby and Riley.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM on Tuesday, September 5 at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Cornerstone Alliance Church, 2010 Marion-Marysville Road, Marion, OH 43302 and Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Avenue, Suite 102 (A), Marion, OH 43302.

