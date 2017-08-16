Joné Wallace, 38, of Marion

by

“All right, people, we’re going to try something a little different today. We are going to write an essay of no less than a thousand words describing to me who you think you are.”

Those immortal words from Joné Wallace’s favorite movie describe a monumental task, because a thousand words could never be enough to describe the wonderful woman that she was or the grief that surrounds her absence.

After a fierce battle with sarcoma, Joné passed away at age 38 on August 10, 2017 at 11:53AM at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by loved ones.

Joné was born on February 21, 1979 in Marion, the daughter of Donna and John Jones.

Never falling victim to the dreaded spoiled only child curse, she became readily known to her classmates at Elgin South Elementary as the kind girl with the beautiful smile. That kindness allowed her to forge a bond with her teachers and classmates, including Tina Lowe-Garcia, whose bond with Joné crossed the threshold from friendship into true sisterhood and would continue to grow into adulthood. While at Elgin, Joné developed a true love of the environment, a passion for criminal justice, and a fondness for fashion (with The Breakfast Club and Jon Bovi as her inspirations, she could do no wrong in that department.) She pursued these interests in her academic and work life. She completed a degree in criminal justice at Marion Technical College and expanded her friendship circle at Elder Beerman and the North Central Correctional Complex.

Her greatest accomplishment, her son James, was the center of her world. He survives along with her parents. But her greatest loves were family and friends, and Joné left many of those behind when she passed. She is survived by her parents, Donna and John Jones; her son, James Wallace; her fiancé, Jason Swartz; the child she considered a stepson, Ethan Swartz; and her grieving sister, Tina Lowe-Garcia. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will forever remember that friendly girl whose smile changed their whole world.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 18 at Snyder Funeral Home, DENZER CHAPEL, 360 East Center Street, Marion, OH, at 6:30PM; Visitation will be from 5PM until time of service. A reception will follow at the American Legion 162, 531 Bellefontaine Avenue, Marion, OH.

The family requests that anyone able to wear purple do so in honor of her favorite color to send one last bright farewell to a forever golden girl.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Wallace family