Joyce E. Clevenger, 73, formerly of Marion

Joyce E. Clevenger 73 of Marysville died peacefully Monday afternoon August 14, 2017 at the Heartland of Dublin.

She was born December 5, 1943 in Marion.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents: Olin and Jean (Welch) Cox, also predeceased by five siblings: Richard, Stan, Judy, JoAnne and Barbara, three step siblings: Mary Lou, Bill and Leo

She was a creative spirit, using her talents as a floral designer for the former Richwood Flowers and Gifts and then for Sheila’s Flowers and Gifts in Richwood.

Joyce loved the O.S.U. Buckeyes. She enjoyed going to North Union Football and Basketball games, had drove school bus for North Union for over eight years and had also worked at Scott’s and Memorial Hospital both in Marysville.

In later years, she helped Glenna Rausch with Goodies Galore, traveling to many fairs and festivals.

But the two most important things in her life were her faith, she was an active and dedicated member of the Pharisburg U.M.C. and its women’s group. The other was her dedication to her loving and devoted family.

Surviving is her children: Mark (Kacey Jolliff) Clevenger and Linda (Clevenger) Simpkins both of Maryville, grandkids: Danielle (Aaron) Medeiros, Christina (Jeremy) Mullet, Rebecca (Craig Congrove) Clevenger, Justyn (Paige) Clevenger, Josh Simpkins and Chelsea (David King) Simpkins, great grandkids: Mckayla, Abigail, Charleigh, Rowyn, Nicholas, Sunee, Noah, Glori, Bronson, Josiah, and Sadie

Two brothers: Paul Lehner of Marysville and Terry (Barb) Lehner of Florida

Funeral services will be held Friday August 18, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Pharisburg United Methodist Church, Pastor Judy Cramer will officiate, burial will follow in the Maple Dell Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood

Memorial gifts may be made to National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016 and or the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43212

