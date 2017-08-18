Kenneth Lee Siders, 49, of Marion

by

Kenneth Lee Siders, age 49, of Marion and Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born on February 12, 1968 to the late Lowell and Judy (Rowland) Siders in Marion.

Ken enjoyed computers and video games, and he worked as a computer programmer with H&R Block for 25 years. He loved his niece and nephew, and the family fondly remembers their summer vacations and other adventures to the Columbus Zoo, Port Clinton, Put-in-Bay, and every fair they could attend.

He is survived by his sister Cindy Siders of Marion; his brother Bryan (Theresa) Siders of Owensboro, Kentucky; his niece Kelli Siders; his nephew CJ Siders-Hill; his uncle JR (Judy) Rowland; and many friends and extended family by love.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Judy Siders and his brother Eric Siders.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2017 from 2 PM to 4 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Monday, August 21, 2017 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

