Kenny “Hercel” Mullins, 89, of Marion

by

Kenny “Hercel” Mullins, age 89, of Marion passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at 12:02 AM in the Marion General Hospital.

He was born in McClure, Virginia on January 18, 1928 to the late Hardy and Cynthia Mullins.

Hercel married the former Patricia J. Stutzman in Clintwood, Virginia con November 15, 1975 and she survives.

He is survived by three sons; Lowell (Donna) Mullins of Delaware, OH., Larry (Genova) Mullins of Marion, OH., & Randy (Jennifer) Mullins of Panama City Beach, FL., three daughters; Barbara (Robert) Hodge of Harriman, TN., Cindy Hovey of Austin, TX., & Angela (Harold) Paul of Harrington, DL., a brother; Johnnie Mullins of Tampa, FL., five sisters; Deloris Carty of Clintwood, VA., Thelma Woodward of Republic, OH., Joyce Mullins of Spring City, TN., Marline Brooks of Clintwood, VA., & Jequeta Briskey of Striker, OH., 17 grandchildren, and 38 great grandchildren. Preceeding him in death were a son; Clifford Miniard “Mullins”, two brothers; Billy & Tennie Mullins, and two sisters; Coley Mullins & Jean Conley.

Hercel was a member of the Victory Center Church of God which he helped construct. He was also a member of the Ohio Operating Engineers Local 18 and was a heavy equipment operator working for Stewart Construction Co. for 28 years and All Crane Rental for 6 years before retiring in 1991.

Visiting hours will be held in the Victory Center Church of God on Thursday, August 31, 2017, from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. Pastor Patrick Demuth will conduct the service on Thursday at 1:00 PM in the church with burial to follow in the Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Donations may be given to the Victory Center Church of God in Hercel’s name. Online condolences may sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com