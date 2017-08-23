Kevin William Tobin, 53, of Marion

by

Kevin William Tobin, age 53, of Marion, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 18, 2017.

Kevin was born in Canton, Ohio to William and Wanda Tobin on April 26, 1964.

Kevin attended Rets Heating and Air Technical School in Dayton, Ohio following graduation from Harding High School where he was a member of the 1982 graduating class. He worked for several years at Rhodes Heating and later opened his own heating and AC business in 2009.

Kevin was known by many as a gentle soul. He loved antiques, photographing old buildings and flowers, and camping. He could often be seen at his campground riding in his golf cart with his grandkids.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Amy Orewiler, nephews Alec (Chesney) and Caden Orewiler. Also surviving are his four children, Abby (John) Schaber, Ben (Charity) Tobin, Jeremy (Taylor) Tobin, and Emily Tobin, and the mother of his four children, Becky Tobin all who reside in Marion. Also surviving are grandchildren, Brooklyn Tobin, Bryson Drake, and Caiden Valentine.

Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother-in-law, Chuck Orewiler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kevin’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., from 4 until 7 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2017. Private burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date.

