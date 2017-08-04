by

Lowell Milbern Baker, 93 of rural West Mansfield, died Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Memorial Gables in Marysville.

He was born June 5, 1924 in Union County to the late Milbern A. and Margaret G. (Bonham) Baker. He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Lowell Baker.

On December 22, 1960 he married the former Patricia Fields and she survives. He is also survived by a son, Alan (Michele) Baker, Dublin; and two granddaughters, Allison Baker, Bowling Green; and Madison Baker, Toledo.

He was a member of the York Center United Methodist Church and had served on the board of directors for Union Rural Electric.

Lowell was a lifelong farmer. Though he raised hogs, sheep, chickens and rabbits at various times, he was primarily a cattleman. Hereford cattle were his favorite and he was commonly found tending to his cattle.

He survived a cerebral aneurysm following the blizzard of 1978 which paralyzed his right side and impaired his speech. He worked hard to rehabilitate and was eventually able to drive his truck and tractor on the family farm.

He was a devoted sports fan and played basketball in high school. After traveling to Detroit to see the Tigers play baseball in his youth, he became a lifelong Tigers fan and looked forward to next game. He enjoyed watching the OSU buckeyes play basketball and football.

Lowell’s final days were spent at Memorial Gables where he received wonderful care from the Gables staff and Loving Care Hospice.

Funeral services will be Monday, August 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Jeff Waeger officiating. Burial will follow in Byhalia Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to Loving Care Hospice, P. O. Box 613, Marysville, OH 43040.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com