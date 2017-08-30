Marena Shiann Payne, 27, of Richwood

by

Marena Shiann Payne, age 27, of Richwood, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on August 5, 1990 to Robin Ritter and Roger January, who loved and cared for her.

Marena was always very proud of her children, and she worked as a nurse aide at Cottage Court Nursing Home.

She is survived by her mother Robin Ritter; her dad Roger January; her son Kardeon, her daughter Josie, and their father Lendale Franklin; her son Keyon and his father Jamal Mincey; her brothers Matthew (Shay) Payne and Mark January; her sister Mariah (Jeremy Bryant) January; her grandmother Patricia Ritter; and many friends and family through love.

She was preceded in death by her grandma Joann “Big Granny” Stanley and her aunt Kathy Ritter.

A gathering for friends and family will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 3 PM to 6 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A celebration of her beautiful life will follow at Baseball for Youth, 506 Leader St., Marion, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.