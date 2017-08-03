by

Marjorie A. Foreman 90 of LaRue, formerly of Worthington, died peacefully late Saturday evening July 29, 2017 at the Kobacker House in Columbus.

She was born May 29, 1927 in DeGraff to the late Samuel Owen and Nellie Grace (Williamson) Watkins

Margie was a devoted wife to her husband and mother to her five boys. She loved walking through the woods on the family farm near LaRue. She was an avid reader. Margie was always involved in the church as the family relocated. She took pride in her family and her faith. She was currently a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Marion.

On June 30, 1949, she married Lee Curtis Foreman and he died January 5, 2003, she was also preceded in death by one son: Curt Foreman, siblings: Dick Watkins, Robert Watkins, Wilma Rosebrough and Fern Beidler.

Surviving are four sons: Mark (Denise) Foreman, Stockton, Ca., Paul (Mara) Foreman, St. Louis, Mo., Eric (Sandy) Foreman, Hilliard and Todd Foreman, Orlando, Fl.

Grandchildren: David Foreman, Matthew Foreman, Benjamin Foreman, Julie Foreman, Holly Foreman Casper, Hope Foreman, Tess Foreman, Noah Foreman.

Great-Grandchildren – Kate Foreman, Carson Foreman, Luke Foreman, Ellie Foreman, William Foreman, Levi Foreman, Paige Foreman

One sister: Dorothy Skeele of Upper Arlington

Funeral services will be held Friday August 4, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor J.D. Davis will officiate, burial will follow in the Price Cemetery, friends may call Thursday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Trinity Baptist Church at 244 S Main St, Marion, OH 43302 and or the American Cancer Society at 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, OH 43017

