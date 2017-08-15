Marjorie Marie Rombs, 86, of Marion

by

Marjorie Marie Rombs, age 86, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2017 at Heartland of Marion.

On October 19, 1930, she was born to the late Arthur Jackson and Pearl (Watkins) Beck, and on February 21, 1954, she married her husband Robert Edward Rombs, Sr., who preceded her in death on February 3, 2006.

Marjorie worked on the administrative staff for Green Camp Elevator for 10 years, and she spent time as a civil service worker with the United States Navy.

She is survived by her sons Robert E. (Mary) Rombs, Jr., of Suffolk, Virginia, Arthur J. (Diane) Rombs of Suffolk, Virginia, and Ronald D. (Gail) Rombs of Cherryville, North Carolina; her daughter Lynn (Gary) Buckley of Marion; her brothers William (Betty) Beck and Alfred (Shirley) Beck of Marion; her sisters Alma Johnson of Nashville, Tennessee, Dorsie Williams of Hobart, Indiana, and Dora Fowler of Marion; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, August 15, 2017 from 1 PM to 2 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will follow at the funeral home at 2 PM. Burial will take place at Prospect Cemetery at a later time.

