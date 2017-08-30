Matthew J. Marvin-Shepard, 43, of Marion

by

Matthew J. Marvin-Shepard, age 43, of Marion, died Friday afternoon, August 25, 2017, at Marion General Hospital.

On December 28, 1973, Matt was born in Marion, Ohio, the son of the late Jay S. and Kathleen K. (Myers) Marvin. He was raised in Richwood, Ohio, and attended the Richwood United Methodist Church. He graduated from North Union High School.

Enjoying a hard day of work, Matt worked in construction and roofing for Pete Miller, Inc. and Mike’s Roofing Company.

Matt married his life companion of many years, Mary Shepard, in 2015.

With a love for the outdoors, Matt especially enjoyed camping and fishing. He also loved his canine companions, Noley and McKenzie.

A fun loving guy, Matt was extremely outgoing and was quite the jokester.

Matt will be missed by his wife, Mary Shepard; three children: Brittany (fiancé Jeremy Conkle) Shepard, Emily Shepard, and Cheany Wells; a granddaughter, Allison Conkle; six siblings: Douglas Bracy, Gregory (Judy) Bracy, Lynn Boarman, Michael Bracy, Karen (fiancé Dwayne Roof) Ayars, and Tracy Marvin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His family welcomes your presence as they honor Matt’s life from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2017, at the Sawyer Ludwig Park, 1313 White Oaks Rd, Marion, OH 43302. You are welcome to bring food and drinks for the celebration of his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

