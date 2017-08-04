Michelle Lee Messenger, 46, of Marion

by

Michelle Lee Messenger, age 46, of Marion, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

Michelle was born in Marion, Ohio on March 4, 1971 to Happy and Kay (Gullett) Hall. Michelle was a 1989 graduate of Marion Harding High School and attended The Tri-River’s Adult Education Program. For many years, Michelle worked for Little Caesar’s Pizza as an assistant manager.

From a young age Michelle was a member of Free Will Baptist Church on Crissinger Road. She loved sports of all kinds and in younger years was an avid softball player.

In addition to her parents, Michelle will be missed by her children, Brandon Messenger, Brooke M. (William Dunn) Messenger, and Brittney A. (Billy Spillman) Messenger all of Marion; grandchildren, Trinitee Messenger, Landon Dunn, and Emma Spillman; brother, Jamie Hall; nieces Samantha Huffman and Lindsay Hall finance, Terry Tackett.

Michelle was preceded in death by two nephews, Jamie H. Hall II and Justin R. Hall.

Memorial donations may be made in Michelle’s honor to Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion, on Sunday, August 6, 2017 from 2 until 4 pm. A funeral service will follow at 4 pm.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Michelle’s family and online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.