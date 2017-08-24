Olga J. Geissler, 84, of Marion

by

Olga J. Geissler, age 84, of Marion, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, August 22, 2017, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky following an extended illness.

On July 1, 1933, Olga was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania, one of five children of the late Adolph and Jean (Micco) Pagni. Following high school, she studied at the Hamot Hospital School of Nursing in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she earned her RN diploma in nursing to become a registered nurse.

In the late 1960’s, Olga and her three children moved to Marion, Ohio, where she worked as a registered nurse at several places, most notably the Morning View Care Center nursing home on Marion Cardington Rd, from where she retired.

Soon after moving to Marion, Olga met the love of her life, Paul E. Geissler. They were married on January 13, 1973, and together they shared forty special years of marriage. One of their favorite days of every year was Christmas Eve, because most of their family and friends would all come to their house to celebrate the past year. It was a special and heart warming day for Olga and Paul. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2013.

For Olga, she didn’t just love Christmas Eve, “she loved all the holidays.” She would go all out, “decorating the house like you wouldn’t believe.” She especially loved Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Very faithful, Olga was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion, where she assisted with their outreach program.

Good with a needle and thread, Olga sewed many outfits for her daughter when she was younger. She also enjoyed quilting and making blankets.

A sports fan, Olga loved watching Ohio State University football and the Cleveland Indians. She also had an ornery side to her, and she loved to tease and joke with her family and friends.

Most important of all to Olga was her family. She was extremely proud of her children, and cherished every moment spent with them and her grandchildren. She held everyone she loved very close to her heart.

Left to cherish her memory are her two children: William “Bill” (Michelle) Mayne of Fayetteville, GA, and Diane (Sam Mackay) Mayne of Marion; a step-daughter, Annelle Bushatz; six grandchildren: Zak Mayne, Michael Mayne, Nicholas Mayne, Alex Bushatz, Sarah (Trenton) Fitzgerald, and Karen (Kevin) Baxter; two brothers: Neil (Marilyn) Pagni, and Robert (Kay) Pagni; a sister-in-law, Libby Pagni; a brother-in-law, Ron Savolskis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her husband and parents, Olga was preceded in death by her son, David Mayne; two siblings: Reni Pagni and Roberta Savolskis; and a step-son-in-law, Darrell Bushatz.

Her family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 25, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with Rev. Becky King from Fairhaven Community officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heart felt “thank you” to everyone at the Fairhaven Community for treating her like family for the past four years, and to everyone with Hospice of Wyandot County for their tender care in her final week.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, 105 Houpt Dr, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351, or to the Fairhaven Community, c/o United Church Homes, PO Box 1806, Marion, OH 43301.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Olga’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.