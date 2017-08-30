Paulette Mae Haycook, 71, of Marion

by

Paulette Mae Haycook, age 71 of Marion, passed away on Friday August 25, 2017.

Paulette entered into this world to the late Dennis and Hazel (Iams) Miller in Marion, Ohio. In the year 1969, she married the late Marshall Dean Haycook in Marion, Ohio.

She worked for the Marion General Hospital for 30 plus years.

Paulette was preceded in death by her parents: Dennis and Hazel Miller and a half-brother.

She will be missed by Everyone that knew her.

A graveside service will be held at the Marion Cemetery on Thursday August 31, 2017 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice of Marion Oh. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.