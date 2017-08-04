Ralph LeRoy Waddle, 53, of Marion

by

Ralph LeRoy Waddle, age 53, of Marion passed away early Thursday morning at Marion General Hospital.

Born in Marion, Ohio on April 27, 1954 to James (Jimmie’s Tree Service) Waddle and Helen “Dolly” McPeek, Ralph proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years. Ralph was also the lead singer for Axil’s List, a local Marion band.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother; Helen “Dolly” (Bill) French, his step-mother; Barbara Waddle; his son; Jason Waddle, his daughter; Amanda Waddle, his grandchildren; Andrew, Destiny and Abigail Waddle and Zachary and Sadie Mullins, his sisters; Kathy (Jeff) Young, Linda (Bob) Carpenter and Mary (Tim) McKnight, and his brothers; Jay, Mark and Wesley Waddle.

Ralph was preceded in death by his infant son; Thadius Mikel LeRoy Waddle as well as his father.

Friends may call Monday from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM in the Grand Prairie Cemetery with Dr. Donald Woodard officiating where military honors will be celebrated by the Marion County Joint Veteran’s Council.