Rev. Joseph E. “Joe” Sopher, 86

by

A man who lived a life of service, Rev. Joseph E. “Joe” Sopher, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, August 1, 2017, at Riverside Methodist Hospital following a brief illness. He was a young 86 years old.

On March 22, 1931, Joe was born in the Methodist parsonage in Bradford, Ohio, a son of the late Rev. Joseph F. and Rev. EmmaBelle (Forrest) Sopher.

As a son of ministers, Joe moved frequently throughout western Ohio in his youth. He graduated from Lafayette Jackson High School in 1948. Following graduation, he farmed near Ada, Ohio, until drafted into the US Army in 1951. He served from September 1951 until October 1953. He was part of the 44th Engineer Battalion while serving in Korea, where he was in charge of supplies.

Twenty two days prior to joining the US Army, Joe was united in marriage by his father, to the love of his life, Laura Ellen Koogler, on August 19, 1951, at the Lafayette United Methodist Church. They have been by each other’s side for over 65 years, and lovingly raised two daughters: Brenda and Michelle.

Following his military service, Joe worked for various grain elevators in Ohio, most significantly Galion Equity where he worked for nearly 20 years. In 1969, he became a Certified Lay Speaker in the United Methodist Church, East Ohio conference.

Feeling called in the ministry, in 1980, Joe entered the Methodist Theological School of Ohio in Delaware, graduating with a Master of Divinity in 1983. He served the Chesterville/Harmony Chapel UMC churches until 1991, during which time he served as coordinator of the United Methodist Ministries of Southern Morrow County. He then served the Seybert UMC in Bellevue, Ohio, until 2000. Following his first retirement, he answered the call to serve at the Ashley UMC for three years, and the Forest Lawn Presbyterian Church for two years. He also filled in as needed at several other churches in the Marion area.

Always giving back to his community and fellow man, Joe was an active member of the Lions Club since 1963, serving with five different clubs and served as president with three of these. He was a life member and chaplain of VFW Post 7201, life member of Disabled American Veterans of Norwalk, Ohio, life member and chaplain of KWVA Chapter #136, chaplain of the KWVA Dept. of the State of Ohio. He was also a member of the Army Engineer Association, the American Legion Post #162, and the chaplain of the 44th Engineer Battalion Association. Joe and Laura also enjoyed the yearly reunions with the 44th Engineer Battalion and the annual United Methodist conferences at Lakeside.

Rev. Joe will be remembered for his love for people, always putting the needs of others before his own. For being young at heart, active, outgoing, and for his warm smile. Most significantly, he will be remembered for his life of service to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and everyone he ever came in contact with.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Laura Sopher of Marion; two daughters: Brenda (Brian) Treisch of Galion, and Michelle (Tim) Sweeney of Delaware; three grandsons: Colin Sweeney, Quinn Sweeney, and Luke Eisnaugle; one granddaughter, Taryn Sweeney; and step-grandson, Chris (Makenzie) Eisnaugle.

Including his mother who died in 1981 and father in 1959, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Robert R. Sopher in 2015; and an infant sister, SaraBelle Sopher.

His family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 4, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will be observed at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 E. Center St., Marion, with Pastor James Van Meter and Rev. David Hoffman officiating, with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council following the service. His family will again greet friends for an hour prior to his service at the church. Following a meal in Joe’s honor, burial will be held in Lafayette Cemetery near Lima, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Chesterville United Methodist Church, Harmony Chapel United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead, Seybert United Methodist Church in Bellevue, or to Epworth United Methodist Church in Marion.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Joe’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.