Richard Lewis Price, 77, of Marion

Richard Lewis Price, age 77, of Marion went on to eternal life Friday, August 25, 2017, at 6:41 AM from the Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

He was born in Ross County, Ohio on October 27, 1939 to the late Maynard L. and Lucy F. (Strawser) Price. He was also preceded in death by two brothers; Lawrence Eugene & Kenneth Maynard Price, three sisters; Wanda Sue (Price) Graham, Lucy Louise (Price) Babbert, & Judith Carol (Price) Thrasher, and his youngest son; Craig Ryan Price.

Richard is survived by his beloved spouse of 58 years; Mina Elizabeth (Cade) Price, a son;; Richard Lewis Price Jr., daughter; Diana Lynn (Price) Murphy, son ; Bradley Owen Price, two brothers; Jerry Lee Price & Benjamin Franklin Price, 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, & cousins.

He started in 1959 at Jess Howard Electric in Columbus, OH.and went on to work at the Marion Power Shovel Co.in electrical maintanence. Richard retired from Honda of America, Marysville, OH., in 2002 as Coordinator of Maintanence Electricians.

Richard would tell anyone he met that the biggest thing that happened in his life was on May 4, 1980 when he was baptized in the lovely name of the Lord Jesus Christ,. He came out of the baptismal tank speaking in tongues. He was an Elder of the United Pentecostal Church of Marion, OH. “He has fought a good fight, he finished his course, and has kept the faith. His beautiful smile and lovely blue eyes will be sorely missed by all.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 AM conducted by Rev. Phillip Alden with burial to follow in the Marion Cemetery.

Donations in Richard’s name may be sent to the United Pentecostal Church of Marion. Online condolences to the Price Family to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com