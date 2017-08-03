Ruthe Inez Laird-Cooper, 100, of Marion

by

Ruthe Inez Laird-Cooper 100, died Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Heartland Nursing Facility. She was born May 10, 1917 in Dexter, Missouri to Ernest William and Golda Geraldine Dickason Laird.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Edwin, Lloyd, Pearl, and Earle Laird and one half brother, Robert Laird. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate of Marion Harding High School and Marion Business College. She worked at the Marion Engineering Depot and then for Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio until her retirement in 1994.

In 1946 she married William (Bill) Cooper in Marion, Ohio. They divorced in 1962.

Calling hours will be from 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, August 4, 2017 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church at 930 Harding Memorial Parkway in Marion; Graveside services will take place at the La Rue, Ohio Cemetery at 11 AM, Saturday August 5, 2017 the Pastor Craig Lewis presiding. A light meal will be hosted afterwards at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marion Humane Society in Ruthe’s name.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com