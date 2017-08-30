Sally Ann Mayes, 85, of Prospect

by

Sally Ann Mayes, a loving warm hearted woman with a radiant smile, passed away Monday, August 28, 2017 at The Kingston Residence of Marion. She was 85 years old of Prospect. Sally didn’t know a stranger.

Sally, the youngest of eight children, was born in Marion on March 12, 1932 to the late Lowe and Josephine (Smith) Seckel. Sally graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1950.

One year after graduation, Sally married James “Jim” Dale Mayes on June 3, 1951. Jim survives. Together, Sally and Jim spent countless hours with their children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She rarely missed an activity or sporting event that the grandchildren were involved in. They loved to travel throughout their 66 years of marriage. Retirement years found them spending time at their lake house on Catawba Island where Jim would walleye fish while Sally enjoyed spending time at the beach. Every October for the past several years found Sally in Anna Maria Island with her two daughters relaxing, shopping, and enjoying the lovely beach and white sand. This was a trip provided by Jim to his girls.

Sally previously worked for 20 years at Marion General Hospital as a switchboard operator and also helped Jim run the family business, HyWay Rollarena for 18 years. She also taught skating lessons to girl scout troops there.

Sally loved piano music, especially when it was played by her husband and could often be found dancing or singing along. In younger years, Sally enjoyed rollerskating , bowling, and dancing. She also loved doing word search puzzles, playing euchre and crocheting along with designing and sewing skating costumes for her daughters ‘ competitions.

Being a woman of faith, Sally attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church her entire life making the transition from the first church on Windsor St. to their current location at the park.

In addition to her husband, Sally will be missed by her daughter, Mona (Michael) Keller of Ostrander; grandchildren, Angela (Randy) Kloha, Nicholas Cantrell, Matthew Roseberry, and Abbi (Joe) Binnix; greatgrandchildren, Jackson and Carter Kloha, Madden, Knox, and Mila Binnix, and Emma Roseberry; along with countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Sally was preceded in death by her daughter, Patti Ann Mayes Reames; and siblings, Donna Cochrel, Martha Kinsler, James Seckel, Gerald Seckel, Donald Seckel, Jack Seckel, and Kenneth Seckel.

Memorial donations may be made in Sally’s honor to The Marion Area Humane Society, The Kingston Residence of Marion, or Heartland Hospice.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion from 5 until 7 pm. An 11 am funeral will be celebrated at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 930 Harding Memorial Parkway, Marion, Thursday, August 31, 2017 with Pastor Craig Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery with lunch being provided back at the church afterward.

