Steven Ray Gruber, 60, of Marion

by

Steven Ray Gruber age 60 of Marion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born August 30, 1956 in Marion, Ohio to the late Roscoe and Joanne (Waters) Gruber.

Steven graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1975, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan.

He is survived by his sisters, Jacky (Les) Bowers Tupelo, Mississippi; Gloria “Gig” McMahan of Marion; Sue (Rosey) Roseberry of Marion; Bonnie Dendinger of Marion; Donna “Tiny” (Dennis Cook) Gruber of Marion; brothers, Jim (Pat) Gruber of Marion; John (Ida) Gruber of Marion; Jerry “Pete” (Merriann) Gruber of Marion and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Steven will be held Friday, August 25, 2017 from 5-8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral. Funeral services will be at Boyd-Born Funeral Home Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 10am with Pastor Dwight Hord officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com