Sue A. Beightler, 66, of Marion

Sue A. Beightler, age 66, of Marion, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 1, 2017 after a battle with cancer at Heartland of Marion.

Sue was born in Marion on May 26, 1951 to Harold S. and Norma J. Walker, who are both deceased. Sue had one brother, Greg Walker, who also preceded her in death.

On July 2, 1980, she married Tom Beightler in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sue had two sons, Jason Beightler of Grove City and Jonathan (Brittany) Beightler of Findlay. She had one grandson, Bentley, who she loved dearly, and one granddaughter, Cadence, still on the way, who she would have loved just as much.

Sue worked almost 30 years for GTE, most of the time at the River Valley building. She loved cooking and shopping when she could.

She had been dealing with many ailments for the last few years. May she finally rest in peace.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2017 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Monday, August 7, 2017 at 11 AM at the Marion Cemetery with burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.