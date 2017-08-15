Susan Lee Davis Dodds, 68, of Marion

by

Susan Lee Davis Dodds, age 68, of Marion passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 9:45 AM at Marion General Hospital.

She was born on January 18, 1949 in Marion, Ohio to Robert M. and Joan (Dixon) Davis.

Susan graduated from Marion Harding High School, Class of 1967 and furthered her education by completing a 2 year X-Ray program at the Marion General Hospital. Susan was employed for a short time with Dr. Jay Plymale, then went on to work for more than 25 years as an X-Ray Technologist and 2nd Shift Coordinator at Marion General Hospital. She was a Red Cross blood donor and member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; Robert & Joan Davis and her longtime fiance’; Michael Beringer who passed in 2013. They were and are “Together Forever”.

The lifelong Marion resident is survived by a sister; Linda (Jay) De Nise of Marion, OH., Mike’s children; Brandt Michael Beringer, Kristen Amber Beringer, & Kyle Matthew (Emily) Beringer, and his grandchildren; Ethan Brandt, James Otto, & Jack Michael Beringer. There are also several cousins surviving.

The family will be receiving friends at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. Pastor Nathan McBeth will conduct the funeral service in the funeral home on Thursday, August 17, 2017, at 1:00 PM with burial to follow in the Waldo Cemetery.

Susan would like contributions in her name made to Angel Refuse Pet Cemetery, c/o the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com