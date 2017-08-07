Thelma Lea Shepherd, 82, of Marion

by

Thelma Lea Shepherd, age 82 of Marion, passed away on Saturday August 5, 2017 at Kindred Nursing Community of Marion.

Thelma was born on August 6, 1934 in Lawrence County, Ohio, the daughter of Isaac and Alma (Loper) Saunders. She received her education at Rock Hill High School in Lawrence County and graduated in the class of 1954. Later that summer, she was married to William Shepherd on Independence Day; they recently celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Thelma worked as a dietician for the Community Med Center Hospital for 23 years, retiring in 1993.

She was gifted with an artist’s mind and tremendous talent. She created the best looking quilts anyone has ever seen. She also loved oil painting landscapes and other types of scenes. She was a great seamstress, creating a lot of clothes for the kids as they grew up. Thelma had a green thumb as well, planting and maintaining her amazing gardens.

Thelma is survived by her children: Carla Lucas, Shelia (Mark) Spiegel and Barry Shepherd; grandchildren: Jim (Alicia) Simmers, Michele (Michael) Sprague, Tiffany Shepherd, Martino (Nicole) Celli and Nicki Shepherd and; great grandchildren: Kami, Jimmy III, Jayden, Mila and baby Martino; great-great grandson Jillian; and her sister Kay Hall.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughters: Cheryl and Pamela Shepherd; her siblings: Reynold, Garrett, Ronnie, Wilda, Norma, Vern and Carol; son-in-law Lloyd Lucas and daughter-in-law Melinda Shepherd.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday August 9, 2017 at Marion Enterprise Baptist Church, 130 Orton St, Marion; Private family viewing will be from 11AM to 12Noon; public visitation will be from 12Noon to 1PM; Funeral service will immediately follow at 1PM with Rev. James McIntire officiating; Burial will be in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and American Diabetes Association.

