V. Isabelle Roach Rodman, 90, of Marion

V. Isabelle Roach Rodman, age 90, of Marion, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2017 at Kindred Community Nursing Home.

On April 26, 1927, she was born to the late George Kirkpatrick Roach and Clara Belle (Wilson) Roach in Fredericktown, Ohio, and on September 9, 1945, she married her husband Ray Nolan Rodman, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2009.

Isabelle was a resident of Marion since she moved here in 1958, and she retired from Glenwood School in 1989, where she was a head cook for many years.

She is survived by her children Larry and Susan (Bellfy) Rodman of Marion, Sharon Rodman Sherman of Marion, Dennis and Sharon (Willmeth) Rodman of Radnor, and John Rodman of Galion; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 from 3:30 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.