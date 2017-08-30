Vickie Lynn Burchett, 65, of Marion

by

Vickie Lynn Burchett, age 65, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

On March 12, 1952, she was born to Ray Miller and the late Betty (Chatman) Miller in Marion, and on June 18, 1983, she married her husband Wayne “Doug” Burchett, who survives in Marion.

Vickie graduated from Pleasant High School, and she worked at Smith Clinic as a surgical technician for 18 years. She loved oil painting, and she enjoyed camping with her family. She also loved her two cats, and she was a fun-loving woman who always enjoyed being out with her friends. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and the care she showed for her family, and she will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Doug Burchett of Marion; her father Ray Miller of Maysville, Kentucky; her daughter Sadie (Andrew Townsend) Burchett of Marion; her step-son Heath (Jean) Burchett of Marion; her brother Bill Miller of Marion; her sister Sally (Ron) Rowland of Indiana; her two grandchildren Matthew K. and Andrew M. Scott; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her mother Betty Miller, her brother Charlie, and her step-daughter Cammy M. Burchett.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2017 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.