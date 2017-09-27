Allen Lee Swinson, 66, of Marion

by

Allen Lee Swinson, age 66, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

On August 11, 1951, he was born to the late Iswac and Dorthea (Green) Swinson, and on June 30, 2001, he married his wife Sherri (Ruth) Swinson, who still survives in Marion.

Allen worked as a truck driver for over 30 years, and he was nearing retirement from MBI. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and everyone in his life knew him as a hard worker. Considered a devoutly religious man by all who knew him, Allen attended CenterPoint Church in Marion. He was good at pool, and he enjoyed motorcycles and camping with his brother-in-law Steve. Above all else, he was an uplifting man who could leave anyone wearing a smile and feeling completely encouraged.

He is survived by his wife Sherri Swinson of Marion; his daughter Tahitia (Justin) Tanner of Marion; his son Allen Swinson, Jr., of Marion; his brother Eddie Joe Swinson; his sisters Iretha Swinson, Pearl Spill, Hattie (Curtis) Rogers. Teresa Swinson, Marry Swinson, Annie (Mauriceo) Barrands, and Idean (James) Iott; his grandchildren Justin Tanner, Jr., and Olivia Tanner; his brother-in-law Steve Ruth; his sisters-in-law Shelley Ruth, Shannon Bundy, and Sarita Ruth; his mother- and father-in-law Geri and Harold Ruth; his longtime friends Don and Roz Jones; and his good friend Jerry Phillips.

He was preceded by his parents Iswac and Dorthea, one brother, and six sisters.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 2, 2017 from 10 AM to 12 PM at CenterPoint Church, 2303 Marion-Mount Gilead Rd., Marion, Ohio. Services will take place at 12 PM at the church. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

