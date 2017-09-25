by

Amanda Rene Gearheart 27 of Richwood, died unexpectedly Thursday September 21, 2017 at the Memorial Hospital in Marysville.

She was born January 11, 1990 in Columbus to Ken D. and Carol (Blazek) Gearheart Sr., they survive in Richwood.

Amanda was an employee of Subway at the Meijer in Marysville, she was a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan, and enjoyed the Harry Potter series. But the true joy of her life was her family, especially her beloved daughter Kaelyn.

Surviving along with her parents is her daughter Kaelyn Vermillion of Richwood, sisters: Rebeca (Josh) Pedlar of Fort Drum, New York and Elizabeth Gibson of Texas, one brother: Kenny Gearheart Jr. of Richwood, special friend whom Amanda considered her sister, Kristen Brush of Columbus and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held Thursday September 28, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, friends may call one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Columbus Zoo at 9990 Riverside Dr. PO Box 400 Powell, Ohio 43065

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com