Betty A. Adams, 87, formerly of Marion

by

Betty A. Adams 87 of Port St. Lucie FL., passed away August 8th, 2017.

Betty was born in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Charles and Gertrude (Wilhelm) Paul. She married Donald M. Adams in 1948 at the Methodist Church in Chillicothe. He preceded her in death July 20, 2012.

A graduate of Ohio Northern University, Betty worked as an educator in the Marion County School system for 24 years. Before her marriage, she was ambitious and inspired by Amelia Earhart, from this she would ride her bicycle to the Jones Airpark in Ross County Ohio with her lifelong friend Ann (McDonald) Delong to take flying lessons. Without her father’s blessing or knowledge, she soloed on July 4, 1946, and received her private pilot’s license. She and her dear friend Ann both soloed on that same day. They were able to reconnect many years later in Florida. In addition to being an educator, Betty and Donald lived on a farm north of LaRue, Ohio raising two children Larry (Carol) Adams of Tradition, Port St Lucie, FL, and Rebecca (Larry) France of Broomfield, CO who survive.

In the mid ‘90’s Betty and Donald decided they would spend their golden years in Florida. They retired to the Villages’ of Lady Lake FL and enjoyed making many new friends, golfing, their custom golf cart, traveling and visiting their grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Besides her children, Larry and Rebecca, survivors also include 4 grandchildren, Steven (Kristi) Adams, Ringle, WI, Stephanie (Daniel) Ward, Marion Ohio, Brian (Melissa) France, Denver CO, Cory (Jessica) France Denver, CO and 12 great grandchildren. One sister, Barbara Lovensheimer, West Bend, WI also survives.

Graveside services will be held at the LaRue Cemetery on Friday September 22, 2017 at 2:30 pm. Dr. Steve Estep will officiate.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorial gifts in Betty’s name can be given to the All Villages Presbyterian Church. 1550 SW Heatherwood Blvd. St. Lucie West 34986.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com