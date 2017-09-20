Betty J. Edler, 85, of Marion

by

Betty J. Edler age 85 of Marion, Ohio passed away Monday, September 18, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 30, 1932 in Marion, Ohio to the late William and Pearl (Calvert) Cook.

On April 9, 1949 she married Harry F. Edler; he preceded her in death on September 30, 1993.

Betty was retired from J.C. Penny after thirty years of service, was a member of Joy Club and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Vicki) Edler of Marion, Rodney (Kathi) Edler of Marion, Cathy (Jeff) Poole of Dublin, Cindy (Lewis) Mobley of Marion, 9 grandchildren, Shane Edler, Denikia Fields, Jake Steed, Kenan Edler, Ketti Martin, Jennifer Van Dyke, Brandon Poole, Matt Mobley and Marc Mobley, 16 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, 3 sisters, Dorthea Brewer of Heath, Oh., Billie Jo (Ray) Gregory of Jackson, Mi., Cara Sue Green of Marion.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two brothers, Richard Cook and Harold Cook.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 22, 2017 from 10 – 11:30 AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11:30 AM with Pastor Stephen Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com