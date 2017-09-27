C. Scott Danner, 59, of Marion

by

C. Scott Danner passed away September 26, 2017 at Kobacker House in Columbus.

He was born in Marion on January 15, 1958 to Clifford and Mary Danner.

He is survived by his mother; Mary Danner, his uncle; Ed (Janet) Schmelzer of Marion, his aunt; Sue (Don) DeCamp of Mississippi, his cousins; Jerry Sedgewick, Patty Armstrong, Judy (Russ) Dennis and Bucky (Agi) Schmelzer, his very loving extended family; Brenda Danner, Pam (George) Haber and Carol (David) Dezse and special friends; Lisa Flaherty of Marion, Breck (Linda) Huckaba and Eric Goodman, both of Powell, Mark Potts, Bill Walker, Fred Engle, Tom Mathews and many others too numerous to mention.

Scott was a great sports fan of many different sports, especially the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers.

Scott was preceded in death by his father; Clifford and a brother; Barry Lee.

Scott had requested that no formal services be held. Donations is his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. His family would like to give a special thank you for the care and comfort that Scott received at both Heartland of Marion and Kobacker House.

Arrangements were entrusted to Simply Cremation of Marion, a division of the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home.