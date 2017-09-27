by

Diana Mae (Rease) Cumpston, 70, of Delaware passed away Friday morning, September 8, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 29, 1947 in Marion, Ohio to the late Robert Hayes Rease and Flora Mae (Lusch) Rease.

Diana worked at Grady Memorial Hospital for many years and also worked as a support provider for Bridges to Independence. She attended Delaware Grace Brethren Church and Eastside Mission Church and she enjoyed playing euchre, fishing and crocheting. She was also a member of the Delaware Eagles #376 and the Delaware VFW #3297.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Candy Cooke of Ashley, Ron “Gene” (Danielle) Dunham II of Delaware, Tammy (Donald “Tim”) Ward of Ashley, and Randy (Regina) Dunham of Marengo; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brother, Leroy (Norma) Rease of Delaware; sisters, Judy Kay (Rick) Neldon of Cleveland and Beverly Sue (Frank) Childs of Columbus; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Diana was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brittany Ward and her 2 nephews, Robert Rease and Johnny Davis.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Diana’s life will be held on Sunday, October 1, 2017 from 12:00 (noon) to 4:00 pm at the Delaware Eagles #376, 127 E. William Street, Delaware.

Contributions in Diana’s memory may be made to OhioHealth/HomeReach Hospice of Delaware or to the donor’s choice of charity.

The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is assisting the family.

To share a fond memory of Diana or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com